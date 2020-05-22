× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann Walker

TWIN FALLS—Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eastside Southern Baptist Church, Twin Falls, ID.

Alberta Mai Murschel

TWIN FALLS—Friends may call for a viewing on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral Services will start at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home followed by Graveside services at Twin Falls Cemetery.

Mary Louise Merrill

BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Social distancing compliance will be adhered to at the direction of the funeral home staff. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. Attendance will be in full compliance with the State of Idaho regulations for social distancing to help control the spread of the Coronavirus. Attendance at the funeral is restricted to 50 people and is by invitation only. A public graveside service will follow the funeral at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Pamela Sue High

HAGERMAN—She was preceded in death by her parents – Floyd and Barbara Eklund. A memorial service will be held at the Thousand Springs Resort on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

