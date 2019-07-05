Jerry DeWayne Vickers
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Heyburn Ward located at 300 South 500 West Heyburn, Idaho. Viewing will be from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Helen M Terry
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Helen’s life will be held today from 12:30 to 3 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.
J. Robin Kinsey RPh
JEROME—A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Shoshone, Idaho cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ange Demaray at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Donations can be made in memory of Robin to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Herbert Dwain Drown
JEROME—A Celebration of Herbert’s Life will be held today from 1 to 5 p.m., at 4080 N 1400 E, Buhl, Idaho. Herb’s family invites all who loved him to attend. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herbert’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Robert Irving McClain
TWIN FALLS—Services for Robert will be held today at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The family will receive guests for the viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., with Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Patricia “Pat” Carol Hicks (Nelson)
TWIN FALLS—Services are being held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bernice H. Dayton
PAUL – Bernice Hiatt Dayton, a 92-year-old Paul resident, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Paul. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis Ave., in Paul. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church.
