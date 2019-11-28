Raedene Fox
FILER—Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Visitation will be at White Mortuary on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Diana J. Traver
BURLEY—A vigil service with recitation of the rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave. in Burley. The funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Jack Neven Funk
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 3rd Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supplies for students in the Kimberly School District.
Verna Jeffery Bell
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Karen Lee (Taylor) Stuart
JEROME—A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, 308 1st Avenue E., Jerome, Idaho 83338 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Please bring a side to share. There will be an open mic if you have a story to share. www.goffmortuary.com
