Betty Ann Beadz
FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Louis Koopman
WENDELL—Services will be held on June 4 at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10:00AM at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11:00AM A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the New Life Community Church in Wendell.
Elwood “Woody” Olenslager
RUPERT—A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on June 2, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Leo Moore
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave, in Burley. A private family burial will take place at the Paul Cemetery after a luncheon that will immediately follow the funeral service.
Louis Johnson
RUPERT—Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Heward-Hansen Mortuary from 6-8:00 p.m.
