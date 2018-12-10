Curma D. Wygant
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
“Ike” Irwin Kenneth Christiansen
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 2nd Ward Chapel, 26 South 100 West Rupert, ID. Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th St Rupert, ID and from 09:45- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Lois Bowcut
BURLEY—There will be a viewing held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Ward, 275 S. 250 E., Burley, Idaho, where a viewing will also be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
Richard Baker
WENDELL—A viewing for family members and friends will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hagerman. Funeral service at 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Sherry Ann (Tschannen) Fuqua
GOODING—Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Todd Barkes
MURTAUGH—Celebration of life from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the home of Stan and Dixie Barkes, 900 W 312 S, Murtaugh.
