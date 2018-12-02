Try 1 month for 99¢

Gerald Dale Hawkins

RUPERT - Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 3rd, at the Rupert Elks Club, 85 South 200 West in Rupert with military rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans.. Services are under the care of Hansen Mortuary.

Rowdy Hopkins

KIMBERLY - Friends may call on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at the Kimberly High School and Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Community Baptist Church of Mud Lake, 1122 E 1500 N, Terreton, ID. with burial following at the West Jefferson Cemetery.

Janice Edmunds

SHOSHONE - Funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 3, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the services. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

Lillian Heinrich

TWIN FALLS - A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018 with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary, located at 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. A mass and service will be held in celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F. Street, Rupert.

Ruben Corona

Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Francisco Godinez as celebrant. A recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, also at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Heyburn Riverside cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Katherine Rice

BURLEY - Funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley. A visitation will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.

Howard Nielsen

TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boice, Idaho on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Chapel.

Blanche Simmons

BURLEY - Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, 152 W 400 S, Burley. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday December 6 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral services at the church.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Boyd Newton McNeill

RAFT RIVER – The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Raft River Ward, located at 2551 E. 300 S., Declo. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Turner Cemetery, located west of Grace, Idaho.

Dale Gupton Jr

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at Pandora’s Legacy in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Chapel of Twin Falls.

John Morgan

KIMBERLY - Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, 8 December 2018, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 222 Birch Street, Kimberly. Visitation 9:45-10:45 am. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Teresa Joann Franks

RUPERT – Teresa Joann Franks, a 57-year-old Rupert resident, died Friday, November 30, 2018, in Rupert, Idaho. The funeral will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11:45 a.m. preceding the funeral at the funeral home.

Tags

Load comments