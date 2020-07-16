BUHL—A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Venna Clifford

SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Monte Arterburn

HAGERMAN—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.