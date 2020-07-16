Venna Clifford
SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Danny Cutler
JEROME—A Celebration of Life and Potluck lunch will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Norma Mittelstedt
RUPERT—Please join us in remembering her on Friday July 17th, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. We will gather at noon, with a service at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at the Rupert Cemetery.
Monika Mecham
SPRING HILL, Tenn—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward, 229 Park Ave. in Twin Falls. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A live stream of the service will be available to view at https:////youtu.be//4ijTBEtynjc or by visiting Monika’s obituary page at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Verna Kodesh
BUHL—A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Venna Clifford
SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Monte Arterburn
HAGERMAN—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery.
McKenzie Schroeder
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service a luncheon will be served at the Clyde Thomsen Park located at 900 block Carriage Lane (Addison Avenue East turn right on Carriage Lane), Twin Falls, Idaho.
Gordon Robinson
HAGERMAN—A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will continue on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a gathering at Malad Gorge State Park near Tuttle.
LaMar S. Nef
RUPERT—Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Rupert Cemetery. Please bring a chair to the graveside service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Clifford B. Bell
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Oakley Stake Center with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. The viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00—10:45 prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, accommodations up to 99 people will be made. Those in attendance are recommended to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
