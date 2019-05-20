Ralph Mitchell
AMERICAN FALLS—Services for Ralph will be held at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Tuesday May 21, at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary, American Falls, Idaho. Friends may visit family members one half hour before service. Final interment will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Betty Perry
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Douglas John Megargle
JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, Idaho.
Jaralyn O’Toole Jones
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing from noon until service time on Tuesday.The family suggests donations be made to Easter Seals or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Donations can be left with funeral home staff.
Loyd Estel Overlin
GRACE—Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Pamela Ann Grace
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Michael “Mick” Dennis Nash
WENDELL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks
IDAHO FALLS—Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. The family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Mary A. Hicks
BOISE—Funeral Mass will be held in Mary’s honor at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be conducted at the convenience of the family in Boise, Idaho, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
