Arlan “Frank” Martin

ELKO, Nevada—A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel 164 East Main Street Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Betty Allred

BURLEY: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Edna Harper

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, January 18 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Patsy “Pat” Benson

WENDELL—Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18 at the Wendell Cemetery. Service is under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding.

