Emma Osterhout
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Brenda Sue Watson Bolton
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at the Turf Club in Twin Falls today at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in Brenda’s name.The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff of Mountain States Tumor Institute of Twin Falls and Harrison’s Hope Hospice. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center of Twin Falls.
Lillian A. Rector
BUHL—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Buhl First Assembly of God Church, (703 Locust Street) Buhl, Idaho 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Carol Ann Rooman Boudreau
DIETRICH—Graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Dietrich Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carol’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Edward Schuckert
TWIN FALLS—The Family of Edward Schuckert welcomes you to attend a Celebration of Life event at the American Legion Hall in Twin Falls, ID from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Join us in sharing laughter, hugs, tears & memories.
Traci Luann Perron
DIETRICH—Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Dietrich Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 South 660 East Dietrich, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Dietrich Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Traci Perron Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Traci’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Carl “Mike” Robinson
NAMPA—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary Chapel, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Kelly Ann Dahlquist
LEWISTON—There will be a memorial service for Kelly in Lewiston, Idaho at 11 a.m. PST, Saturday, July 27, 2019. The memorial is at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make a donation to the Kids Klub, 506 South A Street, Grangeville, ID 83530, which was one of her latest community development projects.
Danny Blauer
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 10th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Declo Cemetery immediately following the service. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.
Kenneth (Kenny) Cordier
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Theadore Darwin Netz
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
