Olivia T. Johnson
DIETRICH — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 181 S. 650 E., Dietrich. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Doriene L Fernau
Daniel Fernau
RUPERT — Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 North Merdian. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Frances Standley
POCATELLO - Graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Gary Avent
JEROME - Funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 6 at NorthRidge Fellowship (Golf Course Road). A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday evening at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, 629 3rd Avenue East.
Rose L. Bingham
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Rose's life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main Street South, Kimberly, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Shirley A. Van Andel
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held on Friday November 9, 2018 at 2:30 pm at Bridgeview Estates in the Blue Lake Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
