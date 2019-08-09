Robert L. (Bob) Kopp
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls. In lieu of Flowers the family suggests memorial contributions made in Bob’s honor to Auburn Crest Hospice, 397 Blue Lakes Blvd. N Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Bonnie Jean Frederickson
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at the LDS church building at 824 Caswell Avenue West, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A viewing will be held today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and services at 1:30 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to leave condolences at the funeral home website: Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory: https://rosenaufuneralhome.com/tribute/all-services/index.html
Todd Christion Jokumsen
JEROME—A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, south of Eden, Idaho. Please bring your camping chairs, shade canopies, drinks, and a potluck dish to share. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Todd’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest
TWIN FALLS—Services for Bob will be held today at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. (209 5th Ave. N.). Wear Dodger blue if you wish.
Maynard Leroy Wilson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North. An open house will be held at 380 Jackson Street, Twin Falls from 4 p.m. until ?
Freda Lois Tinker
JEROME—Funeral services will be held today at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome with graveside dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park.
Jane Hall
MALTA -We will celebrate Jane’s life with a service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery.
Doris Gridley
HAGERMAN—Funeral Service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery today at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.
Glenda Ruth Howells
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
Michael Reed Catmull
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located in Paul, Idaho. The viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul, Idaho Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Matthew Jacob Chamberlain
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. There will be a reception immediately following the services at Parke’s Funeral Home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matt’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Olive “Frances” Schmidt Butler
KIMBERLY—Family graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and all are welcome to a Celebration of Life at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Frances’s name.
