John Anderson
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Michael Paton TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho; viewing at 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery with Military Honors by the Army National Guard & Magic Valley Honor Guard.
Annie BishopBUHL—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, with a viewing one hour prior to service, 516 Main Street, Buhl. Interment will be a private family service at the Filer Cemetery.
Loren WhitneyTWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Loren will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Avenue, Twin Falls, ID.
Richard HuberBURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, where friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Arlen StoreyTWIN FALLS—Funeral services will take place at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th street Rupert, Idaho at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 and for family and friends a viewing one-hour prior services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kathy BaileyBURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard BryantJEROME—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, ID.
Ramon JaureguiBOISE—Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Howard GibbsTWIN FALLS—A Memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Linda RoiceNAMPA—There will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden.
Kenneth BassettBUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Bette Lou CorakTWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Services under the direction of White Mortuary.
Rosie MaximWENDELL—A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Brickhouse in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.