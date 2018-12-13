Rick Parks
MERIDIAN—Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, December 14, 2018 in The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Twin Falls. A reception will follow the services from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Canyon Crest Restaurant.
Richard Baker
WENDELL—A viewing for family members and friends will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hagerman. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Sherry Ann (Tschannen) Fuqua
GOODING—Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Todd Barkes
MURTAUGH—Celebration of life from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the home of Stan and Dixie Barkes, 900 W 312 S, Murtaugh.
Brian Hull
NAMPA—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the big white barn at the end of McMillan Road in Nampa, 9107 W McMillan Road.
Judith Brown
FILER—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Calvary Chapel in Buhl, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Gary Bonar
BUHL—Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the Buhl first Christian Church. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 14 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Sandi Nice
FILER—Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. A viewing will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 14 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Avenue, Jerome.
Lowell Ward
RICHFIELD—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richfield, ID. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
S Doyle Hellewell
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 15 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave E, Twin Falls. Visitation with family will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
Donald Seaton
FILER—Funeral services for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Filer Stake Center, 840 Midway Street West in Filer. Viewing for family and friends will take place from 10:00 a.m.. until 10:50 a.m. at the church on Monday morning. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Lee James Nielson
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a,m, Monday 17, 2018 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 2nd ward Chapel 26 South 100 West Rupert, ID. Viewing and visitation for family and friend wilL be held one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Donald Seaton
Betty Bernard
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday 18, 2018 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Rupert ID. Viewing and the recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will be under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dona Jo Osterhout
PAUL—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 2nd Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
