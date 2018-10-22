Try 1 month for 99¢

Kelly Price

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Corinne Stafford

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. N., Twin Falls.. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park.

Anna Parsons

BURLEY — A memorial service for Anna Parsons will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Forrest Johnson

TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 23 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls.

Stephen Hofland

FILER—Celebration of life at a casual gathering at Twin Falls Golf Club (Muni) from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24th. Parke’s Funeral Home.

Alice France

GOODING—Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding on Wednesday, October 24 at 2 p.m. Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding.

Annamarie Curl

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Max Moffitt

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Max’s 101 year old birthday at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave E, Twin Falls.

Ronald Anderson

PAUL — Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Mark Merrill

ALASKA — A graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Paul Cemetery located at 550 W 100 N, Paul, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

