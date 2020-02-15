{{featured_button_text}}

Norma Jean Newlan

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Farnsworth Mortuary,. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Henry Lehrman

BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl, Idaho.

Dan N. Kinsey

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet for food and fellowship at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Ochoa Pablo

BURLEY—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Star War building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 2020 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.

Albert Jay Cottle

MALTA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Malta Ward, located at 280 North 1st Street West, in Malta. Burial will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral at the church.

Charles Leroy Gose

TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

