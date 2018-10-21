Try 1 month for 99¢

Corinne Stafford

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Stephen Lee Hofland

FILER — A celebration of Steve’s life that will be held on Wednesday October 24th at Twin Falls Golf Club (Muni) from 6-8 p.m.

