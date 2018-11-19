Try 1 month for $3

Jack Lekey

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at a memorial service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 20 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.

Keith Poulton

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 at the Burley West Stake Center located at 2420 Park Avenue in Burley, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home.

Kelly Schroeder

BLISS—Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Bliss High School Gym in Bliss, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Wilma June Molsee

FILER—Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 at White Mortuary. Services are under the care of White Mortuary.

Frank L. Bear

RICHFIELD—A Celebration of Life will be held at the Richfield American Legion on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers a donation to the American Legion in Richfield or the Richfield Library would be greatly appreciated. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Sharon Maye Hall Osterhout

POCATELLO—A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, in Chubbuck Idaho. A viewing will also be held at Wilks Funeral home on Thursday, November 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com

