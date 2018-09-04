Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Ella Mae Gilster

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, at White Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.

Edward L. Dutton

RUPERT — Celebration of the homecoming of Edward Dutton at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at Grace Community Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Rupert cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Vincent Gauthier

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 7, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen with military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Idaho National Guard. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, at White Mortuary.

Jimmy Kimbrough

RUPERT — Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 7, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy. 24 in Rupert with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Laura Nielson

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at the Burley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3rd Ward 2200 Oakley Ave. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 -8 p.m. September 7, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.

Valerie Fish

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Valerie’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at the 9th Ward LDS Church, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Patrick Keefer

TWIN FALLS — Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. September 8, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Kathleen Devey Lyons

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star 2nd Ward, 96 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.

Martha Eileen Quigley

BUHL — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at the LDS Thousand Springs Ward, 501 Main Street, Buhl. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 7 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl and on Saturday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 at the Church.

David G Teeter

RUPERT — Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Hansen Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be held for one hour prior to the services at the Mortuary. Services will conclude with urn placement at the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Danny Dirk

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a piece of pie and coffee at the Wayside Café.

TinaLee ‘Tina’ Roque

JEROME — The family will hold a celebration of life for Tina at the Twin Falls Falls Park in the canyon on Saturday, September 8. Potluck (please bring a dish to share) will begin at 1 p.m., the celebration will last through the afternoon. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

