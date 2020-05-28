Mary Louise Merrill
BURLEY—A viewing was held from 5 from 7 p.m. Thursday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Social distancing compliance will be adhered to at the direction of the funeral home staff. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. today, also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. Attendance will be in full compliance with the State of Idaho regulations for social distancing to help control the spread of the Coronavirus. Attendance at the funeral is restricted to 50 people and is by invitation only. A public graveside service will follow the funeral at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Jerry Hull Day
BURLEY – Jerry Hull Day, 81, of Burley, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
