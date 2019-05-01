Nancy Helvey
TWIN FALLS—A graveside gathering will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial and a potluck wake is to follow at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room
Barbara Hinkley
MERIDIAN—A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 3 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E 16th in Burley.
Vern Taylor
HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn 2nd Ward, 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn.
Russell and Norma Catterson
TWIN FALLS—A combined memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
John De Kruyf
BUHL—Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A memorial service with military rights will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, at 11:00 a.m. Friday. May 3, 2019. A private burial will be held before the church services.
Miken Jardine
A viewing will be held at the Anderson Family Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2nd from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, May 3rd at the Butte County High School Gymnasium at 11 a.m. (Viewing will be held for one hour prior to services.) Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco, Idaho.
Fae Jibson
GOODING—A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Declo Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service that will take place at Demaray Funeral Chapel in Gooding from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
Francis Karel
FILER—On Friday, May 3 there will be a viewing at 9:00 am with a rosary to follow at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Buhl; with military honors just prior to the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 am.
Margaret Reynolds
KING HILL—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, and burial will follow at Glenn Rest Cemetery, in Glenns Ferry.
Robert Rynbrand
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held Saturday May 4th at 1.pm at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, Idaho with burial the following week in Boise.
Barbara Razee
BURLEY—A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter, Marianna’s house, 238 W. 300 S. in Rupert, Idaho on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Lohry Coltrin
BURLEY—A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Gem Memorial Cemetery, 2435 Overland Avenue, Burley.
Juanita Fisher
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday May 6 at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Deena Rose Newman (Saeugling)
FILER—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cedar Draw Ward, 840 W. Midway Street in Filer; viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 10-10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.