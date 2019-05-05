Bruce Lutz
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held today at 10 a.m., at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls. Interment will take place at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery.
Brenda Gail Gladden Ulrich
TWIN FALLS - Graveside services will be held today at Sunset Memorial Park, at 2:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 4 p.m., at Lighthouse Christian Church. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Linda Paine
SHOSHONE - A graveside funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m., at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
Maxine Hanks Searle
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon to 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to a charity of your choice in Maxine’s memory.
