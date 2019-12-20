Ramona Crane
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. An evening visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday without a public viewing.
Samuel Campbell
RUPERT—A viewing was held at Morrison Funeral & Crematory, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert Idaho, Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Burley West Stake Center today at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Letha Mae Remaley
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Clarence Nolen Carter
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.