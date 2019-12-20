{{featured_button_text}}

Ramona Crane

BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. An evening visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday without a public viewing.

Samuel Campbell

RUPERT—A viewing was held at Morrison Funeral & Crematory, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert Idaho, Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Burley West Stake Center today at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Letha Mae Remaley

TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.

Clarence Nolen Carter

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mae Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments