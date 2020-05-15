× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theresa Reeves

KIMBERLY—A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Shawn Harris

JEROME—A graveside service will be held in the afternoon on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery. It will be private, so we ask that only close family and friends attend. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shawn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Shane Jeff

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Lola Joy Richins

TWIN FALLS—There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Moreland Cemetery in Blackfoot, ID. A live stream of the graveside service will be posted on the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.

Erick Rangel

Erick Rangel, 13, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2020 at his home. Viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary. Social distancing requirements will be asked of all those attending. Private funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 concluding with a burial service at Paul Cemetery, Paul Idaho. At approximately 12:30 p.m. All. Social distancing requirements will be asked of all those attending. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.