Patricia Marie Reyes

TWIN FALLS - A rosary will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the funeral, there will be a broadcast via their website at www.whitereynoldschapel.com on Patricia’s obituary, under the photos & video tab where you'll find the webcast link. Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Flanary and the staff at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Masks are encouraged.

Jose Naranjo

HEYBURN - A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley with burial to follow in the Paul Cemetery. A viewing and Rosary will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 also at the Little Flower Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Wayne Robert Moberg