Reannon Lively Asher
BOISE — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, and from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be Basin Cemetery in Oakley.
Juanita Medellin
OAKLEY — Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at St. Thérèse The Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley, Idaho.
Roger Wonenberg
BUHL — Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at the Twin Falls Seventh-Day Adventist church, 131 Grandview Dr. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.
Don Greenwell
PAUL — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday August 17, at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery Under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
William Davis
CAMAS COUNTY — Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, at the Camas County High School gym. A graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Michael Tupper
CHALLIS — A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on August 18, at the Tupper Homestead, 1114 E. 2700 S., at the bottom of the Tupper Grade. Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
Steven Ploss
JEROME — A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
William Coffey
RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at the Richfield, Idaho LDS Church.
Emma Jean Perkins
BURLEY — Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center 2050 Normal Ave. in Burley. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
Kevin D. Chapman
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, Idaho. Private burial services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
