Mary Ellen Roth
JEROME—The Roth Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd St, Jerome. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall. The Roth Family will be holding a graveside service in Vancouver, WA in the Spring of 2020.
Maria Alaina Grata
TWIN FALLS—Maria Alaina Grata of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly Twin Falls, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lots behind and beside the center and also in city parking on 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Henry Elbert Cone
EDEN—A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The Elks Lodge, Snake River No. 2807, 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho. A graveside inurnment service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, on Monday, November 11th at 9:30 am. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Debra Lou Blanche
TWIN FALLS - Funeral at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 21 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; with a viewing from 2:00—2:50 p.m. at the mortuary prior to the service.
Elizabeth Jhanely Muro Sanchez
JEROME -- Elizabeth Jhanely Muro Sanchez, 29, of Jerome. Mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome. Services under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
