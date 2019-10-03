Nephi Jay Anderson
VIEW—There was a viewing at the View 1st Ward located at 550 S. 500 E., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and before the funeral services today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the View 1st Ward Church at 11 a.m. Local service are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Roberta (Bert) Wright
JEROME—Funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. Per Bert’s request don’t wear black, bright colors welcome.
Kathryn Fennewald
HANSEN—Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Ted O. Bodily
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church today from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Muriel Shouse
TWIN FALLS—The funeral was held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. Viewing was held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.
Richard Arthur Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A funeral service to honor and celebrate this great man’s life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 505 N Greenwood St, Shoshone, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m.
Glen Burke
BURLEY—The funeral was held at 1 p.m. Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints—Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave.,in Pocatello. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Friends called from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Handy
RUPERT– Funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Nona Crystal
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the 7th Ward building, 2200 Oakley Ave. In Burley. Family greeted friends Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and will one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Mary Jane Carillise Heider
KIMBERLY—Funeral services will be held today at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church in Kimberly, 222 Birch St South. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Troy J. “TJ” Rasmussen
JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St., Jerome with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
M. LeRoy “Rufus” Davidson
WENDELL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.
Darion Lynch
BUHL—Memorial service in honor or Darion at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.
JoAnn Petersen
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lois Lyle
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly. A luncheon will be held after the service.
Travis Burbie
TWIN FALLS—Viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will take place immediately following the viewing at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Shane Kober
JEROME—Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1602 Lutheran Road, Eden.
Eleanor DeKlotz
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
