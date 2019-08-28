Daniel Perez
RUPERT—Daniel Perez, 90, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Aug, 25, 2019 at his home. A viewing and recitation of the Rosary was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. The funeral mass will be held today at St. Nicholas Church with a viewing being held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the mass.
Beatrice BircheatTWIN FALLS—Funeral Services was held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, with Pastor John Collins, Jr. officiating. A viewing was held at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Thomas Merrill QuigleyBUHL—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm Street, Castleford, Idaho 83321. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tom’s memorial webpage at www.farmer funeralchapel.com.
Ross M. BourquinTWIN-FALLS—A graveside memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mark Sjostrom of Grace Baptist Church, is scheduled for today at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
David Perry MaestasRICHFIELD—Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Richfield Cemetery, Hwy 26 in Richfield, Idaho with a luncheon to follow at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St. in Richfield. Please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.bowman funeral.com.
Lester Ray AbstonTWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Lester’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at New Plymouth Assembly of God Church in New Plymouth, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Louise BrownBUHL—A Celebration of Louise’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 516 Main Street, Buhl. Refreshment and fellowship will follow the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Louise’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Travis NiceFILER — A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer. Lunch will be provided.
Charles Buck RogersFILER—A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenau funeralhome.com
AuDeane KingTWIN FALLS—A memorial service for AuDeane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
Felix Longaray AchaGOODING — A rosary/vigil service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the Gooding Basque Center. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Grace DewsnupBURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale Chapel, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group following the service at the church. The interment will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
Tracy Lynn ShaddyBUHL – A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Deep Creek Ward 1001 Fair Street in Buhl. There will be no viewing.
