Thomas Harbison

HAGERMAN—A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, ID with Dion Douville officiating. Lunch will be following at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman, ID. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Norma Cloe Sanders Van Leeuwen

TWIN FALLS—Her viewing is to take place September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Harrison Stake House. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Internment, September 29, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery, Murray, Utah. You may leave your condolences for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/bG9rsOhHoWw or by the Webcast link in the photo section of her obituary page.

Douglas Kay Christensen