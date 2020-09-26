Thomas Harbison
HAGERMAN—A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, ID with Dion Douville officiating. Lunch will be following at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman, ID. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Norma Cloe Sanders Van Leeuwen
TWIN FALLS—Her viewing is to take place September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Harrison Stake House. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Internment, September 29, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery, Murray, Utah. You may leave your condolences for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/bG9rsOhHoWw or by the Webcast link in the photo section of her obituary page.
Douglas Kay Christensen
TWIN FALLS—Douglas Kay Christensen of Twin Falls, A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Detweiler’s Farm at 2672 East 4100 North in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/Hz1BBBafVrI or by the Webcast link in the photo section of his obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Ronald Leroy Gaskill
JEROME—Services for Ron will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison E on Monday, September 28th. Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 1 to 2 PM, with a short service at 2 followed by a graveside service at Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery, three miles south of Hansen. You may leave your condolences for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the family asks that those in attendance please wear a mask and observe social distancing and avoid hugs and handshakes.
Kyle Patterson
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services for Kyle Patterons will be held Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 10AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls Idaho. Graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park following the funeral service. In addition, those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may visit Kyle’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfunalhome.com
Sean Michael Newbry
POCATELLO / TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 29th from 6—7:30 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 30th at 1 pm in the Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.