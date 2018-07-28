David Frazier
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at the Rock Creek Restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
Shirley R. Roberts
BUHL — Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 30 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl, Idaho. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the service, also at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Marvin Wageman
GOODING — Celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31 at the First Baptist Church, 504 Washington St., Gooding. There will be a potluck at the church following the ceremony.
Scott Miller
TWIN FALLS — Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 2 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Christine Johns
KIMBERLY — A memorial service at 4 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will follow at their home, 3339 East 3400 North, Kimberly.
