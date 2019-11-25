{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie H. Slotten

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at the Monastery of the Ascension Chapel, 541 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Following the memorial service, Marge will be buried alongside her husband at the Monastery of the Ascension Columbarium.

Maximino Martinez

TWIN FALLS—Maximino Martinez of Rogerson, funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams

TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supplies for students in the Kimberly School District.

