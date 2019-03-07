Verla Warren HANSEN—Graveside service today at noon at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing were held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Della Christine Mead
TWIN FALLS—A dinner is scheduled for today at 2 p.m., at El Sombrero Restaurant in Jerome. Friends and family are all welcome to attend and celebrate. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho.
Harold Devon Jones
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Burial will be held at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta following the funeral service.
Barbara Jean (Deike) Biggerstaff
TWIN FALLS—She will be cremated and have a small reception for family and friends today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Roy Lee Hart TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m., at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mildred M. Ledbetter
TWIN FALLS: Memorial Services for Mildred M. Ledbetter will take place today at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dorothy Amero
BUHL—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street Buhl, Idaho 83316 with viewing one hour prior to service.
John “Dee” Hepworth
TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., evening at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the Relief Society room at the church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 17th Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls, ID
Dwight Shipley
JEROME: Dwight Shipley of Jerome passed away on February 23, 2019. Memorial services for Dwight will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
LaVerda Palmer
BUHL—Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
Marie Hill
HEYBURN—Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S 500 W, Heyburn. A visitation will be held today from 6 to 7 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church on Saturday form 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Anna Louise Bonin Barr
BUHL—A Mass will be held in honor of Anna at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome, ID on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome Country Club on Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Bonin Family Plot in Hailey, Idaho at a later date.
