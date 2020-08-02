Aaron Scott Fuller
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 7 - 10 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Aaron's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Larry "Butch" Albert Harms Jr.
HOLLISTER - A graveside memorial service will be held Wed. Aug, 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Rocky Gale Duncan
BURLEY - A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 . Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending the viewing or the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Norman Dale Schorzman
RUPERT - A memorial service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at Noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.
