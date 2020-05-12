Vaudis Jenkins
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 12—1 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 P. M. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Steven R JohnsonRUPERT—Steven R. Johnson, 78 year old Rupert resident, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home in Rupert. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials be made to the Rupert Senior Citizen Center, 702 11 Street in Rupert, ID 83350 The Graveside service will be held in accordance with the state-mandated social distancing practices. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert
Phyllis Cynthia
“Cindy” YoungA Gathering will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Urn placement will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Theresa ReevesKIMBERLY—A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
Kathryn GoodfellowBURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Pella Cemetery, 400 South 450 West, Burley, Idaho. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. The viewing and graveside services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.