Joyce Jackson

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome.

Jeanette Rigby

SUBLETT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Raft River Ward, 2551 E. 300 S., of Declo. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral.

Kenneth Brown

JEROME—A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at 1:00 pm. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

Willard Brown

JEROME—A viewing will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome Idaho. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 am, with a viewing beginning at 10 am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North 100 East, Jerome Idaho.

Don Gibbons Jr

BOISE—A memorial service will take place Friday, February 15, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. Boise, Idaho.

