{{featured_button_text}}

Floyd “Allen” Mitchell

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held today at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

LaVora Green

AMERICAN FALLS—Graveside services will be held today at 12:30 p.m. at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, Idaho. www.colonial-funeral home.com

Charles E. “Buddy” Wadsworth, Jr.

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A Combined vigil/rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services for Charles will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls.

Edwin “Jonsie” Meyer

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary.

Ebelia Heredia

JEROME—A viewing and Vigil will be held today at 6 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Charles Robbins

NIBLEY, UTAH—Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Fort Bridger, WY Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net

Bill Werry

JEROME—A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.

Shirley Baxley

FILER—A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 with a viewing one hour prior to service at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will follow at Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer.

Douglas Brown

TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Harrison street LDS Chapel with a viewing one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Baldemar Arteaga

RUPERT—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral Mass will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. There will also be a viewing for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments