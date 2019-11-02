{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Lee Marsh

SANDY, UT - A viewing will be held today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah, with a simple service to follow. Graveside services and interment will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Avenue, Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Lela Dutt

TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Bryson and Pastor Kluchesky officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for the family and friends will be held at White Mortuary Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.

John Walter McCoy

MOUNTAIN HOME - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home. Arrangements by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Marilyn Jean Hager

JEROME - Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marilyn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

