Donna Lee Marsh
SANDY, UT - A viewing will be held today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah, with a simple service to follow. Graveside services and interment will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Avenue, Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Lela Dutt
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Bryson and Pastor Kluchesky officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for the family and friends will be held at White Mortuary Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
John Walter McCoy
MOUNTAIN HOME - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home. Arrangements by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
Marilyn Jean Hager
JEROME - Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marilyn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.