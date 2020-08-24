× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jameson Dean Henderson

TWIN FALLS—Graveside services for Jameson will held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jameson’s webpage at www.magicvalleyfunerahome.com.

Willard Kent Smith

BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Graveside services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the View Cemetery in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Robert Lee Knight

BURLEY—Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, services will conclude with urn placement at Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.

John Boyd Grant

TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Boyd will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls; Funeral Services for Boyd will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages you to attend the service through Zoom -https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81180816757.

