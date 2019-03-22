Larry Bagley
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life will be held today at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Milton Fife
GANNETT—Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Bible Church in Hailey. Services are under the direction of Wood River Chapel.
Joseph Graham
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fair Street in Buhl. Join us to share memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Ima Mae Bluteau
FILER- Memorial Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Filer, Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Woodrow Turley
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the funeral home.
Katherine Williams
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Whites Mortuary in Twin Falls.
Vella Newman
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23 at Demaray Funeral Home in Jerome. Private family services to be held at a later time.
Cameron Harrison
JEROME—Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 East 200 South, Jerome. (2 miles south of the blinking light on Highway 93)
Thomas “Tom” Kay
FILER—Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at White Mortuary in Twin Falls.
Barbara Evans
HEYBURN—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25 at the Paul Congregational church, 129 North 2nd West in Paul. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Janet May
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Joseph Cosinteno
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Amazing Grace Church located at 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls.
Charlene Patterson
PAUL—Memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Paul Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis in Paul. Family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
