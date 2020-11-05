Joseph Don Harris

MERIDIAN — Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road. To leave remembrances for Joe’s family, please visit his webpage at AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. In lieu of flowers, Joe requests that you donate to your favorite charity or to the local food bank.

Darrell Marlin Roskelley

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Third Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 E. Center St., in Smithfield, Utah.

Jesus Rene Rocha

BURLEY — A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Richard Gene “R.G.” Messersmith