Joseph Don Harris
MERIDIAN — Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road. To leave remembrances for Joe’s family, please visit his webpage at AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. In lieu of flowers, Joe requests that you donate to your favorite charity or to the local food bank.
Darrell Marlin Roskelley
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Third Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 E. Center St., in Smithfield, Utah.
Jesus Rene Rocha
BURLEY — A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Richard Gene “R.G.” Messersmith
TWIN FALLS — In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at donate.fightingblindness.org. Due to health restrictions, services are reserved for family only. The family invites others to join services remotely via video conferencing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at bit.ly//RememberingRG. Meeting ID: 889 8286 7781 / Passcode: 422711.
Celso Federico Rosales
JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 East 200 South in Jerome.
Benita Ann Goodheart
TWIN FALLS — The Goodheart clan will be doing a celebration of life for Benita at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, with a reception to follow provided by family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send condolences, you can send cards to 691 Megan Court, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301. If you would like to send prayers or memories please visit Benita’s tribute page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Lee’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with a reception to follow in Parke’s Community Room. Lee loved sports, especially baseball. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local sport of your choice.
