Jose Mario Hernandez

PAUL—Funeral services for Jose Mario Hernandez will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls Idaho. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also do so on Jose’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Bertha ‘Mae’ Rasmussen Murri

CALDWELL — Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

