Jose Mario Hernandez

PAUL—Funeral services for Jose Mario Hernandez will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls Idaho. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also do so on Jose’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Bertha ‘Mae’ Rasmussen Murri

CALDWELL — Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Phyllis Nadine Thibvault

JEROME—Funeral services for Phyllis Nadine Thibault will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls Idaho. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also do so on Phyllis’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Larry Lavelle Walker

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 11am, Thursday, October 29, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. in Twin Falls; Visitation from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 28th, with Rosary starting at 6pm at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Ray Powell Hamby

KIMBERLY—Funeral services for Ray Powell Hamby will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls Idaho. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday October 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also do so on Ray’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

