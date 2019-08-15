Gary Wickel
RUPERT—Urn placement along with Military Rites will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Grandview Cemetery in Elba, Idaho . Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dawn C. Evans
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Marie Eileen Bourn
MURTAUGH—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23709 Hwy 30, Murtaugh, Idaho 83344. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Dale George Child
RUPERT—Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church in Acequia, Idaho. There will be a viewing in the evening of Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary from 6-8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Charley Hirai
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan’s Funeral Home in Richland, Washington on Saturday, Aug. 17th at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the services.
Jack Irvin Kinyon
CASTLEFORD—A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, August 17, 2019 at Castleford Community Center in Castleford. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jack’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Phillip Donald Hanks
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Rob Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1:00—1:45 p.m.
Lee David Emerson
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Steven Bird
HALEY—All who knew and loved Steve are welcome to attend a celebration of life at The Life Church of Sun Valley, 931 N River St. Hailey, on August 17th at 12:00 noon. We will share in stories and fellowship followed by a luncheon.
Rosemary Merritt
JEROME—Graveside services will be conducted by Farnsworth Mortuary at Jerome Cemetery August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Kenneth Karl Wiesmore Jr.
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho. At the family’s request, please do not send flowers.
Douglas Clayton Firkins
Viewing will be held on August 17, 2019 from 10:00—11:30 and Funeral Services will be at 12:00 noon the same day at the LDS Church located at 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah. Burial will be held at Elysian Gardens located at 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT 84117.
