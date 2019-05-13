{{featured_button_text}}

Vic Svancara

BUHL - Graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. A viewing will be from 9 until 10 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl

Dale Bodily

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Gerold Martin

OAKLEY - Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho. A viewing for friends and family will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on Friday.

Elizabeth Tews

SHOSHONE - A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 12:00 noon until service time at the church. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Lois Klingler

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Unity First Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sandra Greenfield

HEYBURN - A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marvin Armes

BUHL - A Celebration of Marv's Life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at West End Cemetery.

Tags

Load comments