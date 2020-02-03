Sharon Elizabeth Rene’ Perkins
TWIN FALLS- Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Faith Assembly Of God Church 178 Filer Ave. W., in Twin Falls, ID. With burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Betty Ramsey
HEYBURN—Betty’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Marjorie Dixon
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, ID. Services are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”, Twin Falls.
Janice Sprenger
PAUL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Hope Community Church, located at 25 N. 4th St., E., in Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
