Delsa L. Anderson

BLACKFOOT—Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences on Delsa’s memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Robert “Bob” Johnson

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m. November 17, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Fall. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so on Robert’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

R. Erick Stoker

POCATELLO—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Gary Dean Tostenson