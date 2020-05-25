Alberta Mai Murschel
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call for a viewing on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Funeral services will start at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home followed by Graveside services at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Charles Jason Reeder
TWIN FALLS—A viewing and graveside service with close friends and family will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday May 27. The viewing will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home from 11:30 to 12:30 and the funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
Mary Louise Merrill
BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Social distancing compliance will be adhered to at the direction of the funeral home staff. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. Attendance will be in full compliance with the State of Idaho regulations for social distancing to help control the spread of the Coronavirus. Attendance at the funeral is restricted to 50 people and is by invitation only. A public graveside service will follow the funeral at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Pamela Sue High
HAGERMAN—A memorial service will be held at the Thousand Springs Resort on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
