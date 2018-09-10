Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Karla McRoberts

SHOSHONE — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 11 at Demaray Funeral service, 404 West B Street in Shoshone. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m..

Maurene Kendrick

BUHL — There will be a viewing Monday, September 10 from 6-8 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 11, 11:30 am, Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Avenue, Buhl, Idaho.

Lois Gentry

RUPERT — celebration of life at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Ross James

TWIN FALLS—An open house will be held in his honor at his home, 2267 Hillcrest Drive, Twin Falls on September 13, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Please stop by and pay your respects to this wonderful man.

Elda Mae Huff

BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Church of the Nazarene in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Joel McNish

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Joel’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Zeora (Mike) Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

