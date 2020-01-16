Kathy Bailey
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Richard BryantJEROME—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, ID.
Ramon JaureguiBOISE—Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Howard GibbsTWIN FALLS—A Memorial service was held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Betty FreemanSHOSHONE—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Friends may called from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call to the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Victoria KnightCONNOR CREEK—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Linda RoiceNAMPA—There will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden.
Kenneth BassettBUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Bette Lou CorakTWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Services under the direction of White Mortuary.
Rosie MaximWENDELL—A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Brickhouse in Twin Falls . Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Joy CraggsTWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls; with a viewing today from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Michael OsborneKIMBERLY—Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church Rotunda Building, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
John BerrethTWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
