Helen Roich
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Marlinda “Linda” Kay Heidemann
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Magic Valley Humane Society.
Art Bergsma Sr.
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church.
Martha Hirai
WASHINGTON—Public Viewing will be held today at 9 a.m. at Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA followed by a Celebration of Martha’s Life at 10 a.m. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow.
Mary Kay Bennett
SHOSHONE—A funeral services for Mary Kay Bennett will be held today at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church 205 E 5th Street in Shoshone, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Lawrence Jones
CAMAS—A viewing and visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Camas County High School Gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery north of Fairfield.
Connie Kepler
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available in the lot beside and directly behind the center. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stevens Heiner
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dusty Addey
JEROME—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID followed by a luncheon. In place of flowers Dusty felt it was exceptionally important to set up a college fund for his grandchildren and future grandchildren. If you would like to contribute, the account is set up through Idaho Central Credit Union called the “Dusty Addey Memorial Fund” or you can contribute through: venmo /@Christy-Addey, or a check can be brought to the service.
Nickola Jean Jones
HANSEN—Nickola Jean Jones of Hansen, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.
Clydea Ayers
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Church 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. There will be a luncheon reception immediately afterwards.
Francis L Wilcox
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.
Lyle Cunningham
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Maxine Thompson
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Price City Cemetery, located at 595 E. 200 N., in Price, Utah.
Jean Plummer
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Letha Mae Remaley
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Delbert Paul Remaley Educational Scholarship fund c/o Twin Falls Chapter #29 Order of Eastern Star. Donations may be sent or delivered to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. All services and arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s and those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Letha’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear at a later date.
